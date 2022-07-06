New Jersey group is attempting to set a world record for canoe and kayak parade

It might seem like strange pursuit, but there’s a world record for it: the largest parade of canoes and kayaks in a parade, and a New Jersey woman is trying to assemble enough to break that record.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Sandy Rinderer has put the call out for canoers and kayakers to break the record next month on the Toms River. The current record is 329 and was set in Poland.

The event will also be a fundraiser; after the costs of paying off the Guinness people, the proceeds raised by the registration fee will go to Save Barnegat Bay, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the bay.

Rinderer’s goal is to get 400 boats on the river at Pine Beach; the parade will start at 8 a.m., but this is not a mass start - the organizers would like to stagger the start, so you can launch as late as 11 a.m.

Registration is required and costs $10 and can be done here.

Man paddling in a kayak on river. Bondariev loading...

Rinderer told the Inquirer,

“Honestly, I’ve lived on the river all my life and I just thought it would be such a cool thing to see all those colorful canoes and kayaks in one place.”

In order to be recognized as a true Guinness world record, The event must be filmed and witnessed by two people unaffiliated with organizing it. Stand-up paddleboards, increasingly popular at the Jersey Shore, don’t count, and one kayak or canoe can’t tow another one. No vessels can be motorized and everyone must wear a life jacket.

The “Paddle for the Bay” will be held on Aug. 20.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

