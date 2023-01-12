How would you rate the job Phil Murphy is doing as NJ governor?

How’s he doing?

A new Monmouth University poll finds a majority of New Jersey residents believe Gov. Phil Murphy is doing a good job, but most don’t think he’s done anything really noteworthy.

AP file photo AP file photo loading...

According to Patrick Murray, the director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, Murphy's approval ratings "have been fairly steady over the past couple of years.”

Courtesy Monmouth U. Polling Institute Courtesy Monmouth U. Polling Institute loading...

What's he accomplished?

Murphy said Murphy’s rating is “above water” in a state where Democrats have a significant voter registration advantage over Republicans. But many people have a hard time pointing to his major accomplishments.

AP file photo AP file photo loading...

Murray noted 48% of Democrats say the governor has had major accomplishments. Going back 10 years to the prior governor's term, 42% of New Jersey adults said then-Gov. Christie had major accomplishments and 41% said he had minor accomplishments, while just 11% said he had none.

For his first years in office, Murphy had an even approve-disapprove split, which shot to over 70% approval during the COVID pandemic.

"He still gets good ratings for handling the initial impact of COVID but I think most New Jerseyans have moved on to other issues that are more important to them," Murray said.

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)