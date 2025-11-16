Giants reach a new low seemingly every week

I’m truly sorry for New Jersey fans of the Giants. It just never seems to get better. After being 3-14 (franchise worst) last season, the Giants are 2-9 once again this year.

Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has been a bright spot, but the ineptitude of an organization that has manufactured a losing culture over a decade has seemingly infected the promising rookie quarterback, too.

He can’t do everything. He has looked brilliant while on the field, but in critical moments, the team continuously lets him down, just as they have everyone who came before him.

SEE MORE: 10 ways to beat the dreaded winter in New Jersey

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images loading...

They fired head coach Brian Daboll last week, and rightfully so, as Daboll was 11-33 in his three seasons since going 9-7-1 in his first year as head coach.

But in typical Giants fashion, they kept the General Manager, Joe Schoen, who has the same record in that span.

They’re allowing him to run the next search for a head coach. As he did in 2022, when he hired Brian Daboll, the man who went 11-33 in three seasons.

It’s the reason bad franchises in the NFL stay bad. When you don’t have smart owners or smart people to run your organization, you stay in the mud.

And unfortunately for New Jersey fans of the Giants, they’re going to be stuck in the mud for years to come.

Professional Sports Teams That Play In New Jersey Professional Sports Teams That Play In New Jersey Gallery Credit: Vin Ebenau

These are the best NJ high schools for sports Stacker put together a list of the best high schools for sports across New Jersey — using data from Niche that included sports championships, family surveys, student enrollment, athletic participation rate and sports options. Here's the top 25. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.