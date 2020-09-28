New Jersey getting millions of 15-minute coronavirus tests

New Jersey is slated to receive 2.6 million rapid novel coronavirus tests in the next several weeks — enough to double testing capacity for about 12 weeks, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

He said the influx of the tests — which return results in about 15 minutes — had been secured in a call with the White House that was held just minutes earlier.

Murphy, speaking at one of his thrice-weekly coronavirus updates to media and the public, said the first of several 170,000-unit batches of BinaxNOW tests would come in the next two weeks.

He said if the influx comes as expected, "this could be a game changer."

Murphy said a plan would be coming to distribute the tests shortly. He said the state would focus on vulnerable communities, schools, healthcare workers and other sectors needed to keep the economy open.

The rapid antigen tests were approved by the Federal Drug Administration in late August.

In The Conversation — an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts, made available for use by New Jersey 101.5 through the Associated Press — public health researcher Zoë McLaren said the new test is "inexpensive, rapid and easy to use. It will massively scale up access to testing, but hurdles remain in achieving widespread, frequent COVID-19 testing."

The following Q&A is from that report:

What type of test is BinaxNOW?

The credit-card-sized test is an antigen test that detects a specific viral protein from SARS-CoV-2. It costs US$5 and doesn’t require a lab or a machine for processing.

Performing the test is simple. A health care worker or technician would use a swab to collect a sample from less than 1 inch inside the nostril. They would then combine the sample with a few drops of chemicals inside the test card. Within 15 minutes, the test strip would show a positive or negative result. The test is also paired with an app that produces a digital code that can be scanned to show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test.

What does the Emergency Use Authorization allow for?

The emergency use authorization provides preliminary authorization for doctors to prescribe the antigen test while the full FDA approval process is ongoing. The authorization could be revoked if the test is not as accurate or reliable as expected.

How accurate is this test?

However, the true accuracy could be lower because the performance testing group was only 102 people and the accuracy hasn’t been validated by the FDA as part of the full approval process. There will inevitably be some false negatives and false positives with the BinaxNOW test since accuracy isn’t 100%, but the FDA will monitor the data to make sure the test meets the reported accuracy.

Can this test be used for widespread screening?

The BinaxNOW test is cheap, rapid, able to be mass-produced and easy to use outside a lab. This makes it a promising candidate for widespread screening. However, the test is currently only authorized for people with COVID-19 symptoms.

This is an obstacle because an estimated 40% of all COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic and these people likely don’t know that they’re contagious. To maximize the effectiveness of any COVID-19 screening program, it is important to test people whether they have symptoms or not.

Health care providers are able to prescribe the BinaxNOW test for asymptomatic patients for off-label use, but health officials don’t yet know how accurate the test is when performed on asymptomatic people.

Is this test a game-changer?

The massive expansion of testing access made possible by the BinaxNOW test will almost surely outweigh the downsides of a small number of inaccurate results. Abbott plans to manufacture 50 million tests per month starting in October. This will quickly exceed the 76 million COVID-19 tests the U.S. has performed over the last six months.

Widespread, frequent testing is effective at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. The new testing capacity made possible by the authorization of this rapid antigen test represents a major advance in bringing the pandemic under control.

