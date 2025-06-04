If we’re talking biggest game day we must be speaking of the Super Bowl. But wait, hold on. Won’t an even bigger game day be next year on July 19 when the 2026 World Cup Final is played at MetLife Stadium?

Whatever your sport and whichever game day matters most to you, there are decisions to be made. Decisions like game day snacks.

Oh, it’s a thing. Always has been. Game day snacks are worthy of debate. Research has been done by Fantasy MMadness.

Is it a terrible guess to think it’s probably wings? We hear about wings constantly. For years, WIP radio made their own game day competition out of them with Wing Bowl.

It’s a solid guess but it comes in at second place. Six states have wings as their favorite game day food but New Jersey isn’t one of them. The six states are Nebraska, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.

What’s No. 1?

Picked by eight states total as people’s favorite game day food…chili.

Alaska, Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, Nevada, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, Massachusetts all say chili is the best game day chow.

But not New Jersey.

And here’s where I get incredulous.

According to this study, which was questionably done using keywords on Google Trends by the way, the most favored game day food here in New Jersey is fries.

Fries.

That’s it.

You’re not even giving me a pizza? Or something with pork roll for God’s sake? Hey, maybe at least make them DISCO fries if you’re going to lame out like this New Jersey?

I have never once been to watch a game at anyone’s home where people were serving fries. Never.

Giant game day subs? Sure. Tacos and burritos even? Yes.

Fries? Who the heck does that?

This questionable study claims fries are the third most common game day food with four other states joining us in this nonsense; Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

Don’t shoot me, I’m just the messenger. And I believe none of it.