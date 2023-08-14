Here are some cool September festivals in NJ to check out

🎃 New Jersey has a lot of cool festivals this September

Here is a list of some of the great fall festivals happening in New Jersey this September. Here are some of the best and most unique September festivals in the Garden State for 2023.

Atlantic County

Water Lantern Festival

Sept. 1 - 2

Lenape Lake East, 753 Park Rd., Mays Landing

Time: 4:30 p.m. (Gates Open)

Tickets: Start at $35.99

At The Water Lantern Festival, each adult ticket comes with a wristband for entry into the festival area with access to food trucks, a floating lantern kit, an LED candle, a commemorative drawstring bag, a marker, playing cards, conversation cards, and a lantern retrieval and water cleanup.

Enjoy food trucks, music, and fun from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Design your own lantern at 7 p.m. The lantern launch is from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Atlantic City Latino Festival

The Showboat, Boardwalk and New Jersey Ave., Atlantic City

Time: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission: Free

Enjoy a family fun day at The Atlantic City Latino Festival, filled with authentic food, live entertainment, and activities as the Latino community comes to together to celebrate its rich heritage represented through 20 Latin American countries. The Community Resource portion of the festival is an opportunity to engage, educate, and empower a historically underserved Latino Community by connecting members to vital information and services.

Burlington County

Paw Prints PetFest and 5K

Historic Smithville Park, 803 Smithville Rd, Eastampton

Time: Check-in begins at 10 a.m. The 5K race starts at 11 a.m.

Proceeds from Paw Prints PetFest and 5K will benefit Friends of the Burlington County Animal Shelter fund advanced medical care, low-cost spay and neuter, TNR, foster, and more initiative directed at helping every homeless animal in the shelter find a loving home. Proceeds will also help the shelter expand its reach into the community with the goal of becoming a no-kill county by 2025.

The 5K course winds through a wooded trail. For those who prefer a shorter route, there is a one-mile option, as well. All race participants have the option to run/walk their dog or cat in a stroller.

All registrants will receive a T-shirt.

There will be fun activities planned including for the animals such as an agility course, dog training demos, doggie contests, a pet costume parade, and more. For the kids, there will be inflatables, a scavenger hunt, arts and crafts, face painting, and more.

NJ Sheep and Fiber Festival

Hunterdon County 4H Fairgrounds, Ringoes

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Sat), and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Sun)

Admission: $10 pp or $15/carload - $20/2 day car pass

At the NJ Sheep and Fiber Festival, enjoy sheep shearing demos, information booths, breed exhibits, sheep pens, show ring schedules, vendors, a fleece show and sale, a fleece to scarf competition, and more.

Proceeds benefit the Garden State Sheep Breeders, a non-profit, educational group promoting sheep and wool products in New Jersey.

25th Annual Tewksbury Harvest Festival

Christie Hoffman Farm Park, 108 Fairmount Rd. W., Califon

Time: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: $20 per car

The Tewksbury Harvest Festival is a primary fundraiser for the Tewksbury First Aid and Rescue Squad. Every year about 3,000 people attend the festival which includes a juried arts and crafts show (40 vendors like jewelry, pottery, candles, local honey, resin art, etc), food trucks (House of Cupcakes, Cousins Maine Lobster, Martina’s Kitchen, and more), a beer garden, car show, live music, a pie baking contest, a 50/50, free kids’ activities, a silent auction, hayrides, and so much more.

Muddy Paws Farm Rescue Fall Festival

Muddy Farms Farm Rescue, 17 Retreat Road, Southampton

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission: Free but donations are encouraged and appreciated

The 2nd Annual Craft Fair and Open House at Muddy Paws Farm will include products from local vendors and crafters. Visit with friendly farm animals like donkeys, goats, chickens, horses, ducks, rabbits, dogs, cats, turkeys, peacocks, and more, as you tour the property and learn about the farm.

Camden County

Wiggins Park, Camden Waterfront

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Think about what’s made in New Jersey. Tomatoes, peaches, corn, even beers, wines, spirits and fresh farm food, and world-class artisanal products. During the Made in Jersey Festival, farmers, vendors, and crafters from all over the state will come out and feature the best of the best that’s made in the state. Enjoy live music, family fun, and Jersey made products.

26th Annual Woofstock Festival

Voorhees Town Center, 2120 Voorhees Town Center, Voorhees

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: $2

All proceeds from the Woofstock Festival will benefit the Voorhees Animal Orphanage. There will be doggie demonstrations, live music, gourmet food trucks, craft and retail vendors, animal rescue groups, raffles, and so much more.

Cape May County

Harvest Brew Fest

Sept. 16

Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington Street, Cape May

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free

Enjoy craft beers and celebrate South Jersey during this all-day Harvest Brew festival that celebrates all things local. Enjoy local vendors, local artisans, local craft beers, and local music.

Some participating vendors include Empanada Mama, House of Cupcakes, S&H Southern Cuisine, Gaiss’s, Mont’s on Wheels, Smoker and Adel, Taste the Love, Behr Brewing, Cape May Brewing Co., COHO Brewing, Gusto Brewery, Ludlam Island Brewery, Mudhen Brewery, Nauti Spirits, and Pirate’s Pete Soda.

Tomato Festival

Sept. 2

Backyard Park, 732 Broadway, West Cape May

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free

It’s time to celebrate all things tomato at this themed Tomato Festival. Proceeds from the event will benefit the WCM Shade Tree Commission in its endeavor to protect and improve the tree canopy of West Cape May.

Hunterdon County

Oktoberfest

Sept. 30 (Rain date: Oct. 7)

Lone Eagle Brewery, 44 Stangl Road, Flemington

Time: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Coined as The Oktoberfest in Hunterdon County, Lone Eagle will have music, fun, and of course, new beer releases.

Frenchtown Riverfest

Sept. 3

Sunbeam Lenape Park, Downtown Frenchtown

Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Since 2004, Riverfest is a street fair celebration along the river. Stroll Bridge Street and Sunbeam Park for a day filled with live music, art, food, family friendly activities, and paper boat races with the Frenchtown Vikings. There will be more than 50 local vendors, 20-plus local musicians, food vendors, and a beer tent on hand.

Mercer County

Mercer County Dragon Boat Festival

Sept. 16

Mercer County Park, 1638 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Competitive and recreational teams at the Mercer County Dragon Boat Festival can count on friendly vibes and good times typical of the close-knit East Coast dragon boat community. Teams will enjoy a day of up to five races including 200m, 500m, and 2K distances, and the Community Division teams participating in three 500m races.

On festival grounds, there will be a health and wellness village, offering products and services to help maintain a healthy lifestyle. Athletes can relax in team tents in the Athletes’ Village if they prefer not to set up in the forest.

35th Annual Hopewell Harvest Fair

Sept. 23 (Rain Date: Sept. 24)

Hopewell Elementary School, 35 Princeton Ave., Hopewell

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ticket cost: $1/ticket, $5/strip of 5 tickets, and/or $20/booklet of 25 tickets

The annual Hopewell Harvest Festival brings together people from the Hopewell Valley for a day of fun, family, and entertainment.

Ticket sales benefit local nonprofits and the Hopewell Harvest Fair’s Community Grants Program.

Build your own scarecrow, take a shot at the dunk tank, and have fun on the climbing wall and on the giant inflatable slide and 40-foot obstacle course. Take part in sack races, relay races, checkers, tic-tac-toe, donuts-on-a-string, and more. There will also be a petting zoo, pony rides, and more. FAIR

Middlesex County

Arts in the Park - Highland Park’s Arts Street Fair

Sept. 10

Main Street, Highland Park

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The annual Arts in the Park street festival, juried art show, and arts and crafts sale held in downtown Highland Park, draws thousands of art enthusiasts and visitors from around the region who stroll through the park to enjoy artistic offerings, live music, and other entertainment, local food, children’s activities, and much more.

The art show features cash awards for the following categories: painting, sculpture, photography, fine crafts, jewelry, graphics/drawing/printmaking, mixed media, textiles/quilts/needlework, and pottery.

Middlesex Boro 3rd Annual Fall Food Truck Festival

Sept. 30

Borough of Middlesex Mountain View Park, John F Kennedy Drive, Middlesex

Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Enjoy food, music, and so much more at the Middlesex Boro Fall Food Truck Festival.

Monmouth County

AsburyFest

Sept. 22 - 24

Bradley Park, across the street from the iconic Convention Hall

Time: Friday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: Free on Friday. $5 for Saturday and Sunday

The Annual AsburyFest returns with festival food, music, and more. A portion of the entrance fee will go to support Coastal Habitat for Humanity.

Lots of food vendors will be on hand this year including, but not limited to, Alpine Creamery, Cousins Maine Lobster, Ike’s Famous Crab Cakes, Have Bacon Will Travel, Twisted Steaks, The Wiener Wagon, and more.

You’ll find treasures at dozens of local and unique craft vendors including, but not limited to Token Life, Jersey Plate Art, Cutie Pie Jewelry, Uncorked Wine Inspired Creations, Daisy’s Dog Collars, Crushable Hats, The Green Room, and more.

Spring Lake Italian Outdoor Festival

Sept. 23

Morris Avenue between 3rd and 4th Avenues, Spring Lake

Time: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Enjoy live music, dancing, kids’ activities, shopping, a beer and wine garden, and of course food served al fresco at the Spring Lake Italian Festival.

There will be a spaghetti eating contest, Italian folk dances, face painting, balloon twisting, a petting zoo and the festival “Art Walk.”

Ocean County

Ocean County Irish Festival

Sept. 9

Manahawkin Lake Park, Manahawkin

Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission is free

At least 60 vendors are expected at The 7th Annual Ocean County Irish Festival. There will be a beer garden including wine, ciders, and hard seltzers, as well as food vendors including corned beef sandwiches.

Enjoy live Irish bands all day, plus there will be a playland area for the kids that will include a bouncy house, a giant slide, and much more.

45th Annual Festival of the Sea

Sept. 16 (Rain Date: Sept. 17)

Downtown Point Pleasant Beach, 601 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach

Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It’s seafood, seafood, seafood, and more seafood at the 45th Annual Point Pleasant Beach Festival of the Sea. There’s also plenty of food for landlubbers, too. Plus, live music, free shuttles, games, a wine garden, crafters, and family activities.

Comfort Food Festival

Sept. 16

Washington Street, Downtown Toms River

Time: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission and parking are free

Join The Downtown Toms River Business Improvement District for our Comfort Food Festival. Besides great comfort food, the street will be filled with merchandise vendors, handcrafters, kids’ activities, live entertainment, and a beer and wine garden provided by Toms River Volunteer Fire Co. #1. Local businesses, restaurants, breweries, and distilleries, will be open on the street, as well.

2nd Annual Fall Festival

Sept. 23

Veteran’s Park, Bayville

Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A family-friendly fun-filled day at the 2nd Annual Fall Festival! Enjoy live music, cornhole, children’s activities, food trucks, and more.

Somerset County

North Plainfield Fall Festival

Sept. 30 (Rain Date: Oct. 7)

34 Wilson Avenue, North Plainfield

Time: 11 a.m. to 4:40 p.m.

At the North Plainfield Fall Festival, food, vendors, community groups, inflatables, entertainment, color run, and a car show will be on hand and in full swing.

Proceeds benefit The North Plainfield Education Foundation

Franklin Day Festival

Sept. 23

Colonial Park, Franklin Township

Time : 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Franklin Day is a community-wide celebration featuring all the festival favorites like food trucks entertainment, a classic car show, over 100 exhibitor tables, and a host of free attractions for children.

The purpose is to bring Franklin Township’s diverse community together while providing a showcase of local businesses, schools and community organizations.

Have fun in September in New Jersey

