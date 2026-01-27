Lately, I’ve been wondering if we’re in the middle of a quiet comeback story — the return of genuinely great customer service. And no, I don’t mean the scripted “Have a nice day” kind. I mean the kind that makes you stop and think, Wow, they actually cared.

Photo by Charanjeet Dhiman on Unsplash Photo by Charanjeet Dhiman on Unsplash loading...

Is great customer service making a comeback?

In just the past few months, I’ve had over-the-top service from an insurance company, a body shop, two different car dealers, and even from a company I called to cancel. One of them handled everything on a weekend morning, which alone felt like spotting a unicorn. So now I’m asking myself: is this happening everywhere, or did I somehow hit the customer service lottery?

Transparency, effort and the little things customers remember

What really stands out is the effort. One dealership service department sent me a video walkthrough, showing exactly what was wrong with my car and explaining it in plain English. No mystery, no pressure — just transparency. They also offered Uber rides to and from the shop, like it was no big deal. In my wife’s case, she was given a loaner car, and when we picked her car up, it was washed inside and out. That’s not just service — that’s pride in the experience.

The old Jersey attitude vs. today’s New Jersey customer service

And here’s where the Jersey angle comes in. If you grew up around here, you know exactly what I’m talking about. Back in the day, there was often a certain Jersey attitude you’d run into — not everywhere, but enough. The eye rolls. The sighs. That subtle (or not-so-subtle) vibe that said, You’re asking a dumb question or Why are you bothering me?Sometimes it felt like you were inconveniencing someone just by showing up.

I don’t notice that anymore. At least, not nearly as much.

Why respect and care are winning customers back

Instead, I’m seeing more patience, more explanation, and more effort to make customers feel comfortable — even appreciated. Companies seem to understand that how you make someone feel matters just as much as what you fix or sell.

Maybe competition is fiercer. Maybe expectations are higher. Maybe businesses finally realized that respect and a little extra care go a long way. Whatever the reason, I’m here for it.

So if this really is a shift — if great service is making a comeback — I’ll say it out loud: thank you, and bravo. Keep it coming. And when that follow-up email or text hits your inbox, fill out that survey and give them 10’s when deserved. They made your day… now make theirs!

LET'S GO Back to the '80s: The Coolest Cars and the Ads That Sold Them Whether you dreamed of cruising in a Porsche 944 like Jake Ryan, showing off in an IROC-Z, or riding shotgun with KITT from Knight Rider, the cars of the '80s had something for everyone. Some were fast, some were flashy, and some just got you to tennis practice. Keep scrolling to see the most iconic cars of the decade — and the ads that convinced us we needed them. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz





