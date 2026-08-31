It would stand to reason that New Jersey residents would be good at making a budget, but the results of a new study might surprise you.

Are New Jersey Residents Good Budgeters?

If you live in New Jersey, one of the biggest stresses in your life is money. Every time you turn around, there is a new bill or a higher one waiting for you.

If you are going to survive in the Garden State, you have to know how to stick to a budget. But are New Jersey residents good at it?

Photo by Scott Graham on Unsplash Photo by Scott Graham on Unsplash

The answer can be found in a new study released by WalletHub, which ranks American states on their ability to budget their money.

New Jersey's Overall Rank For Budgeting

In my mind, New Jersey residents don't have much of a choice. You're either good at budgeting, or you have to live somewhere else.

Read More: Your Stay NJ Check Is In The Mail

The new study reveals that New Jersey is not the top state when it comes to budgeting. We are not even in the top 5.

Photo by Jakub Żerdzicki on Unsplash Photo by Jakub Żerdzicki on Unsplash

But it's not necessarily bad news for New Jersey residents when it comes to budgeting. We are ranked as the 10th best state in that category, and that's not too bad.

The State That HasbThe Highest Budget Ranking

In one category, "spending & debt rank", New Jersey had its strongest showing, coming in at #8.

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The state that topped the list as the one with the best budgeting skills is Massachusetts, followed by Washington and Hawaii.

Keep pinching those pennies New Jersey, and we'll get through it together. Happy budgeting.

Items now too expensive for NJ so spend money on Buzzfeed recently conducted a survey that asked folks what they're cutting back on in an effort to try and save money. Although not everything on that survey relates to New Jerseyans, the ones that mainly do are listed below. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant