New Jersey boy gets Make-A-Wish surprise

An 11-year-old New Jersey boy got quite a surprise when he went out to lunch recently. Victor Flores, who has been battling cancer, thought he was just going to Jersey Mike’s for a sub, but there was more waiting for him.

According to 7 ABC New York, Victor got an avalanche of gifts, including a coveted XBox X, games, an iPhone, Yezeey and Air Jordan sneakers and more. The gifts were courtesy of the New Jersey Make a Wish Foundation and Jersey Mike’s as part of their month of giving.

Victor was diagnosed last year with rhabdomyosarcoma, a cancer of the soft tissue in his arm. He underwent both radiation and chemotherapy; he finished his last chemotherapy session last month at Hackensack Meridian Children’s Hospital in Hackensack and is now cancer free. The Metuchen boy told CentralJersey.com that he still has to go for scans every three months and get blood work done, but the worst of it is over. “I had no idea this was going to happen today,” Victor quietly said after excitedly opening his gifts. “I’m really excited. I’m glad that I’m done with all my treatment, fought cancer and beat it.” Victor is currently going through physical therapy, after which he will return to school; he is in the fifth grade.

This is the fifth year that Jersey Mike’s Subs has partnered with Make a Wish New Jersey; according to Jersey Mike’s, they have raised over $1 million for Make a Wish and granting over 150 wishes to kids. Find out more about Make-A-Wish New Jersey here.

