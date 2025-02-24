Escape to serenity in New Jersey: Discover these charming bed and breakfasts

🏠 Everyone needs a quick getaway every now and then

🍽 You don't even have to leave the state to do so

🏠 Stay at one of NJ's charming bed and breakfasts

If you’re looking for a quick getaway from everyday life, but can’t afford to take a long road trip, hop a flight or a train, you’re in luck.

New Jersey has some wonderful bed and breakfasts to explore. Sleep in a beautiful room at a Victorian inn, enjoy a scrumptious breakfast, then check out the town, and relax in the afternoon with maybe a glass of wine and a plate of cheese somewhere.

Sounds like a good way to recharge, right?

Here is a list of the best bed and breakfast spots in 16 NJ counties. (Note: After a long, extensive search, there are no notable B&Bs in Bergen, Camden, Cumberland, Hudson, and Middlesex counties).

Atlantic County

Jonathan Pitney House (Google Street View) Jonathan Pitney House (Google Street View) loading...

57 North Shore Road, Absecon

This historic inn offers 16 elegant rooms with fireplaces, and antique claw foot tubs, a three-course gourmet breakfast, a vegetable garden, and outside areas to stroll. Located 15 minutes from Atlantic City and other local attractions.

Burlington County

The Lily Inn (Google Street View) The Lily Inn (Google Street View) loading...

214 High St., Burlington

This hidden treasure on the green banks of the Delaware features a restored 300-year-old inn oozing with colonial charm and modern comforts in the heart of historic Burlington.

Shops and restaurants are just a short walk away. Go antiquing at various shops along High Street. Check out restaurants and a local brewery. The inn is just 12 miles from downtown Philadelphia, too.

Cape May County

Angel of the Sea (Google Street View) Angel of the Sea (Google Street View) loading...

You can walk down the historic, Victorian streets of Cape May without running into a charming, whimsical bed and breakfast. They are everywhere. But here are a couple of nice ones to visit.

102 Ocean St., Cape May

This award-winning B&B offers Victorian elegance with modern amenities, just steps from the beach. There are 31 uniquely decorated rooms and luxury suites. Enjoy the beauty of three impeccably restored 1880s homes and an 1876 gambling parlor with picturesque porches, parlors, and fireplaces. Complimentary iced and hot chocolate and an assortment of teas and coffees are available. Breakfast is served buffet style and afternoon tea is served in the British fashion on the porches or in front of a fireplace.

5 Trenton Ave., Cape May

Angel of the Sea is Cape May's most romantic B&B. With its ocean view wraparound porch and gingerbread detailing, this place is just a block from the beach in a quiet part of town. The B&B has 27 Victorian guest rooms with private baths. Porches offer sights and sounds of the ocean. In addition to a bountiful gourmet breakfast, guests can also enjoy afternoon tea and evening wine and cheese. During the summer, beach chairs, umbrellas, and towels are complimentary.

The Mason Cottage (Google Street View) The Mason Cottage (Google Street View) loading...

623 Columbia Ave., Cape May

This beautiful Victorian home has a rich history dating back to the 19th century. The inn has three stories and is considered a second empire-style building. If you’re in the mood for a quiet morning, enjoy a cup of coffee or tea on the veranda with a self-serve bar near the guest pantry. A two-course sit-down breakfast is served daily and the menu is always changing.

Essex County

Les Saisons (Google Street View) Les Saisons (Google Street View) loading...

304 Elmwood Ave., Maplewood

Les Saisons, the French spelling for “the seasons” acquired its name, in part, for its four seasonally decorated bedrooms. The French Victorian home is nestled in the middle of a fenced-in, wooded acre of beautifully landscaped property. You’ll find the four seasons featured both inside and outside the property. The rooms boast 12-foot ceilings, marble fireplaces, antique furniture, and fine old oil paintings. Breakfast is served in the large, formal dining room.

Gloucester County

The Inn on Holly (Google Street View) The Inn on Holly (Google Street View) loading...

120 W Holly Ave., Pitman

This charming B&B offers personalized service and comfortable rooms in the heart of Pitman. Check out the Sparrow Gable (named after the owner’s love of actor Clark Gable, with beautiful wallpaper gracing the back wall), Taylor Magnolia (named after the magnolia tree outside its window where the branches bloom beautifully in the spring), and Elizabeth Willow (pale gold and blue accents, inspired by the bedrooms of French royalty), rooms.

A gourmet breakfast is served daily.

Hunterdon County

Woolverton Inn (Woolverton Inn) Woolverton Inn (Woolverton Inn) loading...

6 Woolverton Road, Stockton

This luxurious 1792 stone manor country estate is perched above the Delaware River, offering serene surroundings, and personalized service. The B&B is surrounded by 300 acres of rolling farmland and forest, providing the seclusion of a grand country estate with the countless activities of New Hope and Lambertville nearby.

All stays included a gourmet three-course country breakfast in the dining room, on the porch or delivered to your room or cottage. Fresh coffee is available by 7 am along with the morning newspaper for early risers.

Mercer County

The Inn at Glencairn (Google Street View) The Inn at Glencairn (The Inn at Glencairn loading...

3301 Lawrenceville, Princeton Road, Princeton

This historic inn blends 18th-century charm with modern amenities, located near Princeton University.

Innkeeper, Lydia loves to dream up breakfast creations. Everything is made from scratch including pastries, breads, pancakes, quiches, frittatas, yogurt, granola, jam, and butters.

Monmouth County

The Carriage House (Google Street View) The Carriage House (Google Street View) loading...

18 Heck Ave., Ocean Grove

The Carriage House B&B is located one block from the ocean in historic Ocean Grove. The rooms are all beautifully decorated in a Victorian theme, with every item being hand-picked, sewn or painted. The inn offers views of the ocean from porches and balconies. It’s only a short walking distance to downtown Ocean Grove with its quaint shops and cafes.

Johnson House Inn (Google Street View) Johnson House Inn (Google Street View) loading...

25 Tuttle Ave., Spring Lake

The Johnson House Inn has been owned by the Gombos/Desiderio family for more than 50 years. It’s located just a half block from the beach and Spring Lake’s two-mile-long boardwalk. Relax on the inn’s wrap-around porch, and leave your cares behind.

Breakfast is served buffet-style in the sunlit dining room. It includes a variety of fresh seasonal fruits, cereals, juices, scones, bagels, yogurts, and other specialties of the house. Blueberry scones are a specialty at the inn. Also, on Wednesdays and Sundays, their famous Finnish pancakes with lingonberries are served.

301 4th Ave., Belmar

The Inn at the Shore is open year-round and offers 10 unique guest rooms to choose from for your stay.

Morris County

Neighbour House (Google Street View) Neighbour House (Google Street View) loading...

143 W Mill Road, Long Valley

Experience the romantic charm of this 18th-century farmhouse featuring original heart-pine floors, pocket doors, folding shutters, eight fireplaces, and a sweeping staircase with a mahogany banister. Relax on the columned porch or have tea on the veranda.

Enjoy the nearby attractions that include local breweries, vineyards, nature trails, historic Chester, Clinton, and Flemington.

Ocean County

Mathis House (Jen Ursillo) Mathis House (Jen Ursillo) loading...

600 Main St., Toms River

The Mathis House is the former home of Thomas A. Mathis, who was a leading political figure in Ocean County early in the last century. The mansion built in 1898, is a three-story home with a grand porch, beautifully manicured lawns, and an original preserved carriage house. The mansion has an impressive foyer, the Parlor Room, a formal dining room, a library, the Butterfly Room, and the Sea Glass room, to name a few. The focal point is the impressive baby grand piano leading up to the second floor.

Guest suites include Lady Genevieve, Princess Victoria, Lady Samantha, and Queen Alexa. Arrange to have chocolate-covered strawberries waiting in your room. Guests will enjoy a full hot breakfast in the morning and refreshments in the evening. Plus, indulge in full Victorian afternoon tea.

The Gables (The Gables) The Gables (The Gables) loading...

212 Centre St., Beach Haven

There are five rooms at this B&B, all reflecting Victorian décor. Each room is furnished with period antiques, and accessories. All rooms have marble bathrooms, four with whirlpool spa tubs and one with a “Bailey Lloyd,” a marble half bath with a romantic Victorian claw foot bubble jet tub in the bedroom.

Rooms include the finest linens and Egyptian cotton towels. There are working fireplaces and iron stoves too.

An overnight stay includes a gourmet breakfast served on the porch between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Passaic County

Castle at Skylands Manor (Castle at Skylands Manor) Castle at Skylands Manor (Castle at Skylands Manor) loading...

5 Morris Road, Ringwood

Nestled in the heart of Ringwood lies The Castle at Skylands Manor, Bed and Breakfast. The historic castle offers unique accommodations within the New Jersey Botanical Garden. Explore the rich history the area has to offer.

Salem County

Barrett's Plantation (Google Street View) Barrett's Plantation (Google Street View) loading...

203 Old Kings Highway, Mannington Township

This intimate home combines historic charm with modern convenience in the heart of Salem County. The oldest portion of the Barrett Plantation House dates back to 1735. The house features pumpkin pine floors, several fireplaces, and original artwork. The rooms are decorated with period antiques, reproduction furniture, custom draperies and more.

Each morning, savor a skillfully prepared breakfast either in private or at a shared table in the parlor. In the evening, enjoy complimentary cocktails and snacks.

Somerset County

Bernard's Inn (Bernard's Inn) Bernard's Inn (Bernard's Inn) loading...

27 Mine Brk Road, Bernardsville

The Bernards Inn is a bed and breakfast and a luxury boutique hotel offering elegant accommodations and fine dining in a historic setting.

Built in 1907 as a retreat for the carriage trade, this mission-style building in the Somerset Hills is restored to combine old-world charm with modern luxuries. There are 20 guest rooms and suites with luxurious linens, antiques, and oil paintings. Besides breakfast, you may also want to make a reservation at the inn’s award-winning steakhouse restaurant.

Sussex County

Alpine Haus (Google Street View) Alpine Haus (Google Street View) loading...

This historic 1885 Federal-style home, along with its carriage house was the Mott Homestead—one of the original farms in Vernon.

Each guest room has a private bath. Each morning a bountiful country breakfast is served in the dining room. Homemade cookies, specialty teas, and coffee are always available in the living room.

Many guests bring a bottle of wine when returning from their visit to local wineries to enjoy with a cheese platter (ordered in advance) on the porch. Outdoor adventures like skiing, snowboarding, and mountain biking are nearby. The picturesque town of Warwick, New York is only 10 minutes away with quaint shops to visit.

Whistling Swan Inn (Google Street View) Whistling Swan Inn (Google Street View) loading...

110 Main St., Stanhope

This magnificent Victorian mansion began as a love story. Judge Daniel L. Best, Stanhope’s justice of the peace gifted the home to his wife, Sarah.

Now, a B&B, each room is decorated and furnished with antiques and reproductions to reflect opulent living with a Victorian flair. All rooms have pillow-top beds or feather beds, cotton towels, and linens.

Each morning, wake up to the smell of freshly brewed coffee from freshly ground beans. Breakfast is served in the dining room from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on weekends and 7:30 to 8 a.m. during the week. Enjoy fresh bread, muffins, parfaits, Bananas Foster French Toast, grits, steel-cut oats, and more.

All day complimentary beverages, snacks, and homemade cookies are available.

Union County

DeBary Inn (DeBary Inn) DeBary Inn (DeBary Inn) loading...

265 Springfield Ave., Summit

The DeBary Inn is situated on a quiet residential street in Summit’s historic North End. This glorious Victorian home has been newly remodeled and redecorated for modern convenience.

The inn is within a short distance of trendy shops, fabulous restaurants, and The Mall at Short Hills.

A complimentary continental breakfast is available daily for guests featuring teas, coffees, juices, fresh fruits, baked goods, jams, jellies, cream cheeses, vanilla Greek yogurt, hard-boiled eggs, granola, and cereals.

Warren County

The RoseMary Inn (RoseMary Inn) The RoseMary Inn (RoseMary Inn) loading...

88 Hainesburg River Road, Columbia

This charming B&B is situated on 17 pastoral acres in scenic Knowlton Township. Guests can enjoy all the Skylands region has to offer including the Delaware River National Recreation Area, the Appalachian Trail, the Lakota Wolf Preserve, and plenty of activities like biking, hiking, canoeing, and bird watching.

Each guestroom blends old-world charm with modern conveniences. Relax on the patio overlooking a spring-fed pond. Play a round of golf at the nearby Blair Academy course.

Breakfast is a traditional-style European fare with freshly baked scones, muffins, bagels, and signature “Babkins”—an assortment of sweet and savory breakfast pastries.

Enjoy frittatas, tiramisu French toast, and traditional Eggs Benedict, all served with sides like bacon and potatoes. There is also fresh fruit, homemade yogurt, baked apples with granola, coffee, juice, teas, and smoothies available.

Wherever you decide to stay in New Jersey, there is a charming B&B waiting for you.

