New Jersey 8-year-old is competing on Food Network’s baking show

Benjamin Steinhauser, an 8-year-old from Hillsborough, is competing on national TV to be crowned the Kids Baking Champion.

The Woodfern Elementary School student is one of 12 contestants, ranging in age from 8-11, competing on the Food Network's Kids Baking Championship.

From the network's website:

Hosts and judges Duff Goldman and Valerie Bertinelli lead these talented young bakers through tasty challenges designed to find the most impressive and creative baker. At stake, a sweet prize package that includes a complete bakers' kitchen of Food Network baking products, a profile in Food Network Magazine, an original cake featured at Charm City Cakes and $10,000 in prize money. Only one will rise to become the Kids Baking Champion. Even though he's young, he's a veteran in the kitchen; Benjamin told MyCentralJersey.com that he has been baking since he was three years old. He also said that he's proud to represent New Jersey on a national stage: "That feels really cool to be representing my entire state," he said. "That's really cool to be able to do that."

The 10-week competition ends with a broadcast on Feb. 21. The show was shot in August but, of course, Benjamin is sworn to secrecy, so if you want to see how he did, you'll have to watch.

He told TapInto Hillsborough that he wants to go to culinary school when he gets older, with the ultimate goal of opening his own bakery.

The show airs on Monday nights at 8 on the Food Network.

