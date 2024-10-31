New Dave’s Hot Chicken now open in Middlesex County
Hot chicken lovers unite! Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Nashville-style hot chicken restaurant is now open in Middlesex County.
They had their soft open on Oct. 31 in East Brunswick, NJ. Their grand opening will be Nov. 1.
Dave’s Hot Chicken started in a California parking lot (not even an exaggeration) in 2017 and became so popular that they were able to expand across the U.S..
According to their site:
“The boys had the money to open a shop in a hip strip-mall with décor by local street artists, where the crowds continued to grow with wait-times of an hour and more. From there, the incredibly craveable ‘Hot and Spicy’ varieties have created a cult following with rave reviews across the U.S. and Canada.“
The chain not only has hot chicken tenders and sliders, they’re also known for their mac and cheese, shakes, and fries.
Their sauces have different levels of heat:
🌶️ No spice
🌶️ Lite mild
🌶️ Mild
🌶️ Medium
🌶️ Hot
🌶️ Extra hot
🌶️ Reaper
As a glutton for hot sauce, I’d love to give the reaper sauce a try!
You can find their newest location at 326 Route 18 North in East Brunswick, NJ.
Their hours will be:
🍗 Sunday: 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
🍗 Monday: 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
🍗 Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
🍗 Wednesday: 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
🍗 Thursday: 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
🍗 Friday: 10:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.
🍗 Saturday: 10:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.
