New Dave’s Hot Chicken now open in Middlesex County

Hot chicken lovers unite! Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Nashville-style hot chicken restaurant is now open in Middlesex County.

They had their soft open on Oct. 31 in East Brunswick, NJ. Their grand opening will be Nov. 1.

Dave's Hot Chicken opens another New Jersey location (Dave's Hot Chicken) Dave's Hot Chicken opens another New Jersey location (Dave's Hot Chicken) loading...

Dave’s Hot Chicken started in a California parking lot (not even an exaggeration) in 2017 and became so popular that they were able to expand across the U.S..

According to their site:

“The boys had the money to open a shop in a hip strip-mall with décor by local street artists, where the crowds continued to grow with wait-times of an hour and more. From there, the incredibly craveable ‘Hot and Spicy’ varieties have created a cult following with rave reviews across the U.S. and Canada.“

Dave's Hot Chicken via Facebook Dave's Hot Chicken via Facebook loading...

Dave's Hot Chicken via Facebook Dave's Hot Chicken via Facebook loading...

The chain not only has hot chicken tenders and sliders, they’re also known for their mac and cheese, shakes, and fries.

Their sauces have different levels of heat:

🌶️ No spice

🌶️ Lite mild

🌶️ Mild

Dave's Hot Chicken via Facebook Dave's Hot Chicken via Facebook loading...

🌶️ Medium

🌶️ Hot

🌶️ Extra hot

🌶️ Reaper

As a glutton for hot sauce, I’d love to give the reaper sauce a try!

You can find their newest location at 326 Route 18 North in East Brunswick, NJ.

Daveshotchicken via instagram Daveshotchicken via instagram loading...

Their hours will be:

🍗 Sunday: 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

🍗 Monday: 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

🍗 Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

🍗 Wednesday: 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

🍗 Thursday: 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

🍗 Friday: 10:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.

🍗 Saturday: 10:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Dave's Hot Chicken via Facebook Dave's Hot Chicken via Facebook loading...

If you’re a big fan of the hot chicken trend, you have to check out these restaurants to see if any are too hot to handle:

Get fired up at these NJ hot chicken restaurants Inspired by Nashville and now in New Jersey — spice lovers and curious foodies have options for grabbing some delicious hot chicken in NJ. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums Pizza Burgers? Cotton Candy Burritos? Cannoli Nachos? It must be football season! Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening

LOOK: How Many of These Discontinued Millennial Munchies Do You Remember? You'll have better luck paying off your student loans than finding these discontinued snacks in stores. Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.