Bad news for NJ residents who share Netflix passwords

The adage that “everybody does it” is close to the truth when it comes to stealing streaming services and using password sharing to get it.

Online site Secure Data Recovery did a survey and found that over 80% of Americans surveyed do not believe that password sharing is a form of stealing. As a result, 69% have used someone else’s password to watch streaming services.

In the spring of 2023 Netflix, which was the most stolen streaming service available, began implementing measures that would shut off service to those who have not purchased their service “legally."

As a result of that crackdown, 1 out of 6 Americans have been kicked off the service they are stealing with the survey showing that one out of every ten customers who were caught stealing have purchased the service legitimately garnering millions of dollars for Netflix and other streaming services.

Although Netflix had a crackdown on illegal use, it remains the most stolen streaming service, followed by Disney+, Max (HBO), Hulu, and Amazon Prime wrap up the top five most pirated streaming services for Americans.

New Jersey ranks 10th in a tie with Massachusetts for the most password sharing. California is the worst followed by Ohio, Florida, and Illinois.

An interesting part of the survey shows that most of Americans are sharing their password with family, but they are not the only ones logging in for free, 1 out of 3 shares with their partner and 1 out of 4 are sharing with friends.

Streaming services are noticing when two different households are logged into the same streaming services which raises a red flag and kicks them off the service.

Look, I know that it is expensive to get all the streaming services that are available. I want to watch an NFL playoff game this weekend and the game, much to my ire, is on the streaming service Peacock and Peacock only. I do not have a Peacock account and I will be darned if I’ll sign up for a year and pay each month because I wanted to watch that one game.

The streaming services are pigeonholing us and it's taking its toll. They are now taking your monthly payment for your streaming bill and using it to find and turn off those who do not pay. Good luck with that!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

