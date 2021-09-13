Naked man masturbates in park twice in a week near NJ school, cops say

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A man spotted by high school students masturbating in the same Mercer County park twice in a week faces several lewdness charges, police say.

Students at Hamilton High School West noticed a naked man touching himself near the tennis courts in Shady Brook Park in on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., according to Hamilton police.

After a brief foot chase, officers stopped Theodore Wright, 68, of Hamilton, and charged him with obstruction and criminal sexual conduct.

The tennis courts are located in a park next to the high school.

Two days later, several students saw a naked Wright again in park's tennis courts around 3:15 p.m. on Friday masturbating, according to police.

Wright ran off and eluded capture until Saturday when police arrested him at his Hamilton home. He was charged with criminal sexual conduct, lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child.

Hamilton police asked anyone with information about this incident or others involving Wright to call 609-581-4008.

