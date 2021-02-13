Must-watch movies, shows & docs for Black History Month

The film “Black Panther” follows T’Challa, who returns home to become the King of Wakanda, an isolated and technologically-advanced African nation. He faces off against old enemies - from both inside and outside of the kingdom. With the tragic, untimely passing of the movie's star, Chadwick Boseman, any "Black Panther" installments in the future will never be the same. Even though it is fictional, this movie gave many Blacks the heroic representation they so craved to see on the big screen.

Rolling Stone’s Peter Travers wrote that "Black Panther is more than just another Marvel film, rather, it's,

an epic that doesn't walk, talk or kick ass like any other Marvel movie — an exhilarating triumph on every level from writing, directing, acting, production design, costumes, music, special effects to you name it. For children (and adults) of color who have longed forever to see a superhero who looks like them, Marvel's first black-superhero film is an answered prayer, a landmark adventure and a new film classic.

Video credit: Marvel Entertainment via Youtube