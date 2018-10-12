No trick, treat yourself: 10 must-try fall food items only in NJ

The Pumpkin Spice invasion aside, fall really marks the start of super festive food choices. I've been getting super hungry lately, looking at my social media feeds, with a few excellent creations across New Jersey. So I figured I'd share, with this crop of fall foods done right, as found only in NJ. Please note, cider doughnuts are in a class are their own. We'll get to those, separately.

If you've seen or sampled a fall menu creation that's Insta-worthy, let us know! Just tweet me @ ProudJersey and at @ nj1015 !

10. Palmer's Sweetery & Cafe in Maplewood are pros at creating fall-flavored, home-baked treats like their pumpkin whoopie pies.

9. The Flaky Tart in Atlantic Highlands is an acclaimed NJ spot for some sweet treats. Their mini Pumpkin Patch Cupcakes are carrot cake cupcakes, topped with spiced pumpkin cream cheese frosting.

8. Broad Street Dough Co . in Oakhurst ( a Freehold spot is coming this summer! ) knows how to make things extra festive for any occasion. Case in point are their Halloween mini doughnuts, an adorable addition to any October parties.

7. Magnifico's Ice Cream in East Brunswick has a real October treat, in its' Pumpkin Oreo Cookie Twist soft serve.

6. The Scone Pony in Spring Lake (which gets extra 'NJ points' for the name!) has a tasty take on that polarizing fall confection, with candy corn style cupcakes.

5. Aunt Butchie's in Marlboro is among the latest spots to draw from New York roots and open a new location in central Jersey. These will have you leaving the spice, but taking the pumpkin cannolis. A seasonal twist to a New Jersey (and New York) classic.

4. Rudy's Pastry Shop in Bloomfield knows how to pack all that fall flavor into a bite-sized portion with pumpkin cheesecake drops. The biggest problem I see, is not eating a whole batch of these babies in one sitting.

3. Rook Coffee is a powerhouse homegrown NJ business, with 12 locations and counting. Their Pumpkin cold brew coffee is a great way to get caffeinated without a 'latte' of additives.

2. Izzy Macarons in Harrison has created edible, meringue-based works of art just in time for Halloween. Aside from Frankenstein, there's a few 'Nightmare Before Christmas' inspired designs that you'll need to take photos of before devouring.

1. The Bagel Nook in Freehold has taken pumpkin 'inspo' to a new level with their Pumpkin bagels. They're actually pumpkin-shaped bagels, available by prepaying with 24-hour notice. The shop also is selling orange and black swirled bagels and 'Monster Mash' Cream Cheese to scare up a good appetite this season.

