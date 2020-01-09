The motto on our state flag is "Liberty and Prosperity." That has become more and more of a joke over the years in a state where liberties have shrunk and businesses and people have fled in droves.

The latest insult to law-abiding citizens in our state by the Murphy Administration came last month when the 'Givernor' signed a new law allowing illegal aliens to obtain driver's licenses. Many average citizens weighed in on how foolish and reckless this was, but of course we're all bigoted, short-sighted, non-woke rubes who don't know that "it's the right thing to do".

Now Homeland Security has weighed in to say it makes all of us less safe. They're not woke like our governor, so what do they know? As I've said before, it's not about safety on the roads or lower insurance premiums, neither of which will improve in any significant way, it's about votes.

It's a pathway, one way or another, to get more Democrat votes, and that's what it's really all about, power and control. 'Givernor' Murphy plans on spending plenty of taxpayer money on a vigorous public relations campaign in several languages to encourage these criminals to apply for driver's licenses in the coming months. It's like the authorities letting the people who broke into your house to use your address to get their welfare checks sent to the house. Unf*%@ingbeilievable.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

