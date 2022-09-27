If you ask parents if they think sex ed should be taught in schools, most will think back to what they learned in school and reply, "sure".

In a recent Rutgers Eagleton poll, it seems that’s what they did.

It seems to be an attempt to deflect parents' concern away from what new and controversial ideas may be being taught in schools throughout New Jersey.

If a poll says most parents agree with it and the parents have looked into exactly what “sex ed“ is, then they just may feel like it’s no big deal.

Some parents have looked into what’s being proposed to be taught in schools and it’s not exactly what they learned in junior high or high school years ago.

Many parents are concerned that some of the ideas surrounding gender identity may be introduced to students who are too young to grasp the concept or be unduly influenced by inappropriate material.

Valid concerns for sure, but the Murphy administration have threatened school districts that don’t comply with the new sex-ed curriculum.

At least a few New Jersey legislators have spoken up on behalf of parents and the school districts who may question the wisdom of any new sex and curriculum.

For progressives, like Murphy, this is not about what’s best for our kids it’s about an ideology that has reached the level of religious fervor.

Assemblyman Gerry Scharfenberger and Assemblywoman Victoria Flynn are demanding that Governor Phil Murphy and the New Jersey Department of Education end the recent intimidation tactics forced on parents and school districts over the implementation of sex education curriculums.

You can read their press release here.

The state doesn’t own our kids.

Parents should be fully in charge and have say over what information their children are exposed to especially when it comes to something as deeply personal as sexuality.

Dare I say if you don’t have children or don’t have children who've reached the age of puberty yet you may not fully grasp the gravity and seriousness of this topic.

It's theoretical to you and more likely driven by misguided emotion.

Parents need to have a say in issues like this and they must stand up for their right to do so, without the state forcing their will on the school district YOU PAY FOR!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

