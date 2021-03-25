Murphy wants even more of your money to pay for illegals’ lawyers (Opinion)

His first year in office, Governor Murphy decided to provide legal help for those illegal immigrants who were facing deportation. Every year, he puts more money into the till so that these illegals can hire lawyers. Right now, the number stands at $6.2 million in funding, and he wants to bring that to that to $8.2 million.

He and his buddies at the ACLU are pretty proud of this, according to a recent article on NJ1015.com. A Campaign Strategist for the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey boasted at a public hearing held by the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee about the success of Murphy’s program. She breathlessly explained how wonderful it is that NJ taxpayers have provided legal representation to the many illegal immigrants who have been held here in the state.

According to the article, the strategist, Ami Kachalia, extolled the virtues of the program, saying that since we began paying for their attorneys, these illegal immigrants are almost three times more likely to be released from detention! I don’t know about you, but that doesn’t make me sleep any better at night.

She, along with Governor Murphy, only see the benefits— and none of the downside— of providing this money to illegals. Like President Biden, they will never see the harm they are causing or the accountability they have for what is now a bona fide immigration crisis. They want even more of your money, asking lawmakers for millions more each year so that we New Jerseyans can provide lawyers to 55% of immigrants who are at risk of being deported. Is this what you want the state to do with your money? When you look at your property tax bill, the highest in the country, do you get as angry as I am that this is what they are doing with our hard earned money? Kachalias next quote really stings:

“Despite a change in leadership at the federal level, countless individuals continue to be detained and deported in New Jersey and around the country, tearing apart families and continuing to instill fear in immigrant communities,” She says. Well, guess what? The rising cost of living here in New Jersey with the exorbitant taxes we pay are ripping families apart, too.

Young people are moving out of state in droves, away from their parents and grandparents. Retired people are moving away from their kids and grandkids. Oh, and on the subject of fear, how much money do you think it would take to allay OUR fears as hard-working, taxpaying Americans Who simply cannot make ends meet? The fear of the mortgage bill, the tax bill, and the fear of having no one to pay for their legal aid but themselves. This is sickening.

