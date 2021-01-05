As his city went up in flames around him over a police beating he took, Rodney King once stood before the press pleading, “Can we all get along? Can we get along? Can we stop making it horrible for the older people and the kids?”

Nearly 29 years later we are surrounded with a different kind of unrest. One that is thrashing and tearing at the very seam of the democracy we are supposed to love, fight and die for. And millions of misguided people cannot see the forest for the trees of who is really the one ripping at those threads.

The hour-long phone call from President Trump to the Georgia Secretary of State should have been the tipping point for even the most pig-headed Trump-can-do-no-wrong supporter. But it wasn’t.

Keep in mind this call wasn’t made weeks ago. This was made Saturday. Long after dozens of court cases challenging election results were thrown out at every level; the appellate level and even by the now conservative majority Supreme Court. Thrown out by federal judges Trump himself appointed. Given no credibility by Supreme Court justices Trump himself hand-picked. Long after the Federal Election Commission found no widespread fraud or irregularities. Long after his own Attorney General Bill Barr concurred. Long after Republican governors and Republicans officials who themselves wanted Trump to win had to admit there was no evidence of widespread fraud.

This does not matter to certain (not all) millions of Trump supporters. Reality itself does not matter to certain Trump supporters. We now truly are at that point of him standing in the middle of 5th Avenue and shooting somebody and not losing support.

This isn’t just lunacy for the sane to laugh at. This is millions of delusional Trump supporters unwittingly cheering on sedition. This is scores of conspiracy believers backing the person who really is the one trying to steal the election, Donald J. Trump.

I’m no huge fan of Gov. Murphy either. But look what happened on the NJ101.5 Facebook page when they ran a story about Murphy unloading on the Trump call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Murphy called it an “attempt to subvert American democracy.”

It was.

Murphy said Republican delegates involved in this week’s effort to overturn a lawful election were taking part in a “shameful, dangerous, undemocratic and unpatriotic display.”

They are.

Here’s the full article by Erin Vogt on Murphy’s reaction. It went up on the station’s Facebook where people were quick to comment. Here are just a few examples.

Thank you David G. Formichella! I do not blame anyone who voted for Trump. I did not want Hillary Clinton to serve as president either which is why I voted for a Libertarian candidate in 2016.

Thank you also to the millions of Trump voters who have understood it simply did not go Trump’s way this time; that he lost an election that was legitimate. The frothing at the mouth mad dog rhetoric you’re hearing spewed on social media and elsewhere does not represent the typical Republican. They do not represent conservatives.

If you’re one of them, please stop calling yourself conservative. You are not. What you are is now the radical right. And you’re dangerous. And I think you don’t even know it.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.