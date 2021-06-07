Murphy says NJ will close troubled Edna Mahan women’s prison

TRENTON – New Jersey plans to permanently close the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility, in the wake of the violent cell extractions on Jan. 11 that were the latest and perhaps last in a series of scandals at the state’s only women’s prison.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced his intention Monday, as his administration released an investigative report done by former State Comptroller Matt Boxer and the law firm Lowenstein Sandler.

“Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women has a long history of abusive incidents predating our administration, and we must now commit ourselves to completely breaking this pattern of misconduct to better serve incarcerated women entrusted to the state’s care,” Murphy said.

Murphy said “the only path forward is to responsibly close the facility” and relocate inmates to a new facility or other facilities. He said that process will take a few years and that he intends to work with legislators to include funding in the upcoming fiscal 2022 budget to get started.

“I am deeply disturbed and disgusted by the horrific attacks that took place on Jan. 11,” Murphy said. “Individuals in state custody deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, and the officers involved in this incident, both directly and indirectly, abused their power to send a message that they were in charge. The excessive use of force, as outlined in the report, cannot and will not be tolerated by my administration.”

To date, 10 corrections officers have been charged with alleged crimes in connection with the cell extractions, in which multiple inmates suffered serious injuries and one alleged a sexual assault. Parts of the independent report were temporarily redacted to avoid interfering with the ongoing investigation.

Officers and civilian staff at the prison have been the subject of multiple allegations of sexual assaults. In April, the state agreed to pay nearly $21 million to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by current and former inmates over abuse dating to 2014.

The U.S. Justice Department last year concluded the facility was failing to protect prisoners’ rights and prevent sexual abuse. A settlement of the investigation, including the appointment of a federal monitor, is awaiting DOJ approval.

Edna Mahan currently houses approximately 372 inmates at its facility in Union Township in Hunterdon County, near Clinton.

