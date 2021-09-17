Murphy Not Getting the Endorsement of Police Union is Telling

Most police officers that we know in New Jersey don't think Murphy has their backs. That's putting it mildly. The New Jersey FOP, the second largest police union in the state is not endorsing Murphy. They're not endorsing his Republican candidate either. Check it out HERE. At least not outwardly.

Talk in political circles and among police is they'll probably vote for "the other guy". Sure, they're public union members and most public unions tell their ranks to vote for the Democrat in any election in New Jersey. That's the party of big government and they feel they'll get the best deal from a big government candidate.

Not this time. This goes much deeper than contracts, pension contributions and union loyalty. This is personal and a matter of life and death. When they put on the uniform every day, they know that there's a chance that their life could change that day and maybe even end. It's an overwhelming responsibility for most police officers, that few of us can relate to or appreciate.

To work for an administration that values the rights of people who break the law more than the people who are sworn to enforce the law, is disheartening to say the least. All the cops I've talked to off the record think he's way too out of touch and doesn't have their best interest at heart. Many feel he put them in an impossible position with his lockdown orders and mandates during the pandemic.

It's questionable whether or not endorsements make a difference in any political campaign. Union endorsements usually have more of an influence than a newspaper editorial board or celebrity. It's smart for the FOP to sit this one out and let their individual members decide for themselves. My bet is that if it was just cops voting, Murphy would lose big time.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.

