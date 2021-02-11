Murphy ‘not focused on politics’… pah-leez! (Opinion)

In an interview on CNBC this week Governor Murphy says he's not focused on politics. He is ONLY focused on politics. That's why he's been lining up support, endorsements, financing and an ad campaign since earlier last year. He claims to be laser focused on getting through pandemic.

He is a phony as a three-dollar bill and his acting training from this Harvard theatre group days has served him well. He may come off as the caring even tempered rich uncle you only see on rare occasions at family functions that always seem polite. He is a calculating politician and a far left, guilty white progressive millionaire looking to assuage his guilt with a slew of social engineering policies that is bankrupting the private sector middle-class.

He says he wants to get through this year managing the pandemic as best he can and "let the chips fall where they may". Anyone who believes that has to be a certified fool, and there are plenty of those in this state who made him governor in the first place. Here's a guy who promised higher taxes in the state with many of the highest taxes in the nation, along with making us a 'sanctuary state' when legal American citizens struggle to earn enough to make ends meet.

His latest poll numbers have him poised to win re-election unless someone strong enough, bold enough and honest enough to convince the people of this state that they've been had. He has single-handedly taken away your voice by neutering your representatives in the legislature and taken complete control of the state. In the process he has left an economic devastation that will take years to recover from, if we ever can. The only thing more disappointing in his performance as governor is the populations utter ignorance of how horrible he is.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.