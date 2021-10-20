Murphy: NJ voters don’t need masks at schools on Election Day

You will not have to wear a mask if you vote in-person in New Jersey on Election Day, but facial coverings still could be required for early voting.

Gov. Phil Murphy and State Police Superintendent Pat Callahan issued an administrative order late Tuesday night that temporarily lifts the mask mandate in polling places located in public, private, charter and renaissance schools for the entire day, starting at midnight on Nov. 2.

School staff and students will still be required to wear face coverings on Election Day, per Executive Order 251 issued before the school year began.

The governor's administrative order also requires a door or barrier to be in place between the polling area and the rest of the school if classes are being held to eliminate interaction.

If it's not possible to separate the two areas, then in-person instruction should not be held.

Early voting may not be mask free

The administrative order does not cover the 139 spots being used as in-person locations for New Jersey's early voting which starts on Saturday. Those locations include colleges, libraries, senior centers, fire stations and recreation centers.

While there is no statewide face covering mandate in place, local governments, businesses or organizations may still require them to be worn.

"Circumstances may change. As of now, all voters are asked to wear a face covering and observe appropriate social distancing," is the advice from the state voter information portal.

