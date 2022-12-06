Murphy makes NJ history with transgender appointment

Gov. Phil Murphy is making history by appointing New Jersey's first transgender cabinet member.

Murphy says he will nominate Allison Chris Meyers as CEO of the New Jersey Civil Service Commission. She will serve, initially, in an acting capacity when the current CEO retires in January. If Murphy nominates her to permanently fill the vacancy, she would need confirmation from the state senate.

Meyers has over 30 years in government service and has worked at the commission since 2001, most recently serving as deputy chairman.

A U.S. Navy veteran and graduate of Rutgers University, Meyers is also and attorney and hails from Cumberland County.

Murphy hailed Meyers qualifications and years of service, but also said the appointment was needed diversity. "It is important that the leadership in this state reflect the communities we serve," Murphy said, "I look forward to working with Allison to determine how we can better serve our state workforce."

The New Jersey Civil Service Commission is an independent body within the boundaries of state government that oversees all government workers in the state.

Members are appointed by the governor to serve four-year terms. Among their most important roles it to rule on complaints and grievances filed by state, county and local employees under civil service protections.

