It’s always wrong to call the police if they’re not needed. And it’s an especially egregious waste of time and resources to call something an emergency when it’s not. That’s why it’s such a big deal when you call 911 for something that is not actually urgent. We’ve taught this to our kids since they were babies. We panic if we accidentally dial 911! This is something that every adult in the free world understands. But what you didn’t know￼ is that according to the ￼NJ legislature￼, it’s worse to call 911 with any sort of false information if a person of color is involved.￼

Yesterday, Governor Phil Murphy signed into law a new bill that criminalizes￼￼ false incrimination and filing a false police report as a form of bias intimidation. Governor Murphy signed this legislation that would make using 911 as a tool to intimidate a person or seek retribution against a person of color a crime, according to the government website nj.gov.￼ The website gives Governor Murphy‘s explanation￼￼ for the law. He says, “Using the threat of a 9-1-1 call or police report as an intimidation tactic against people of color is an unacceptable, abhorrent form of discrimination.”

Yes, yes, we agree, Gov. But isn’t calling in a fake emergency to 911￼ the same transgression no matter what the scam is? Is calling 911 with a false report￼ about a person of color worse than calling 911 with a bomb threat? Or saying that you’re being stabbed to death? I think not. This new law is pandering at its finest and typical of what we have come to expect from the great panderer himself, Governor Phil Murphy.￼

