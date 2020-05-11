So this is the week we may be able to open up a little more of New Jersey. Gov. Phil Murphy said at last Thursday's news briefing that we should get a major announcement on the shutdown orders.

"Be prepared for a significant amount of guidance in the next five to seven days," said the governor. "We are looking at a lot of things you’ve asked us about, whether it's beaches, non-essential retail or whatever it may be. And there's a lot of different considerations and a lot of steps that we are looking at."

It may be too little, too late.

Instead of the governor just shutting most of New Jersey down at the beginning of this pandemic, he could have kept more businesses open, which could have lead to a better economy, a less crowded unemployment backup, and better mental health.

It would've been so much better if the governor had established the social distancing rules and made it mandatory that all businesses enforce them than to force so many small businesses to close. They will possibly never open again, and it's even less fair while other bigger businesses and big box stores were allowed to remain open. While there are some "knuckleheads" here, most of us are responsible people who don't want to come in contact with a deadly virus.

Failing that, if the governor and his staff did a better job of examining everything he closed on a case by case basis, I'm sure we'd be able to get our haircut or go to church, even if it is outside. So much for "In God We Trust."

QUEST FOR A CURE: Thursday at 7 p.m., New Jersey 101.5 hosts a live discussion on NJ-driven advancements in coronavirus treatment and research that could save lives, help return NJ to work and even make progress toward a vaccine. Listen on New Jersey 101.5 FM, the NJ 101.5 app or Facebook.com/NJ1015.

By closing so much of New Jersey, the governor may have done irreparable harm to the businesses that many New Jerseyans spent their lives dreaming and saving up for. One can only imagine what it's done to haircutters that people are now cutting their own or relatives' hair and liking it. As someone who has owned multiple businesses in New Jersey, I know how hard it is to survive here even without a government shutdown.

Murphy's been treating us like children from the start of this shutdown. So I look forward to the governor's "major announcement." Maybe if he thinks we've been good little boys and girls, he'll let us go out and play.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

