TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday extended the public health emergency for the ninth month as COVID-19 cases in the state continue to trend in the wrong direction and the national figures reach record heights.

"This pandemic is not over, and we all need to stay vigilant. Wear a mask. Social distance. Wash your hands," Murphy said Saturday on Twitter.

Murphy signed the executive order extending the emergency powers as the state counted 1,994 additional cases of COVID-19, the highest one-day total since May.

