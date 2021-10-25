Murphy declares state of emergency ahead of nor’easter

As a nor'easter takes aim at New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency to allow resources to be deployed throughout the state during the duration of the storm.

The order takes effect at 8 p.m in all 21 counties.

“The anticipated Nor’easter storm is forecasted to bring significant flash flooding, coastal flooding, and wind gusts across New Jersey,” Murphy said in a statement. “Residents should stay off the roads, remain vigilant, and follow all safety protocols.”

The state of emergency is not an order to close roads, businesses or schools.

Murphy and the state Office of Emergency Management advised not to drive into flooded areas, to call in power outages to your power provider and to beware of downed power lines.

PSE&G recommended making sure mobile devices are charged up and a flashlight with batteries are handy.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is expecting "nasty, wet, windy, wild weather" to start a little later Monday night than he first predicted and continue into late Tuesday afternoon.

The heaviest rain will be early Tuesday and the strongest winds late Tuesday afternoon.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Early voting locations in each NJ county Each county in the state will have between three and 10 early voting locations, open daily for the 2021 general election from Oct. 23 through Oct. 31. The sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for Sundays, when they will close at 6 p.m.

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey