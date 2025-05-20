🔴 Man accused of making death threats against Gov. Murphy

🔴 He's a volunteer with Mahwah EMS

🔴 Instagram posts include email from investigator

A New Jersey man wanted for making death threats against Gov. Phil Murphy has been arrested in Florida by U.S. Marshals, according to authorities.

Russ Semeran, 53, was arrested on Sunday, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office in Florida.

Authorities said Semeran had threatened to kill New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and was wanted by the New Jersey State Police Counter Terrorism Bureau.

Semeran was stopped on his motorcycle in Freeport and arrested by a member of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, authorities said.

His motorcycle, SUV, and RV were seized by the sheriff's office.

Russ Semeran's arrest (Walton County Sheriff's Office, Florida via Facebook) Russ Semeran's arrest (Walton County Sheriff's Office, Florida via Facebook) loading...

Counter terrorism detective reaches out

On March 31, Semeran posted on Instagram a screenshot of an email from a detective with the New Jersey State Police Counter Terrorism Bureau.

The detective said his unit investigates threats and that he was trying to speak with Semeran about his "situation." Semeran did not elaborate about the situation in the Instagram post.

"My main concern is to have you stop cc'ing the Governor and Senators," the detective said.

It's unknown what Semeran said in the messages to Murphy and other New Jersey elected officials.

Gov. Murphy in Trenton Gov. Murphy at a meeting in Trenton on May 19, 2025 (Gov. Phil Murphy's Office) loading...

Who is Russ Semeran?

Other social media posts on Semeran's Facebook and Instagram pages show several parts of his life.

On May 3, Semeran posted on Instagram that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was his new governor.

"I am so happy that I never have to see your corrupt hypocritical face anymore and waste my state tax dollars on your libs crap," Semeran said.

Semeran also frequently posted selfies at the headquarters of Mahwah Emergency Medical Services, where he volunteered.

Other posts included that Semeran is a supporter of Republican President Donald Trump and supports Democratic Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop's campaign for New Jersey governor.

Posts also show he is the father of at least one grown son and an infant daughter, and he has a passion for guns and motorcycles.

