Murphy budget provides $262M in charity care — These hospitals get the most

Gov. Phil Murphy's proposed 2020 budget includes $262 million in Charity Care funds to the state's 70 acute care hospitals and one specialty hospital.

The funding is part of $670 million in the budget for hospitals.

Charity Care helps hospitals provide free or reduced-cost care to low-income and uninsured patients.

The hospital aid includes $218 million in Graduate Medical Education funds to support physician teaching programs and $24 million in Graduate Medical Education Supplemental funds for 14 hospitals that serve a greater number of Medicaid patients.

For the first time, hospitals awarded Charity Care would have to connect to the New Jersey Health Information Network to provide information about the care that eligible patients receive.

University Hospital

Charity Care: $58,307,681 | Total aid: $97,353,339

St. Joseph's Medical Center

Charity Care: $45,139,250 | Total aid: $65,418,546

Cooper Hospital/University MC

Charity Care: $15,382,775 | Total aid: $51,447,894

Trinitas Regional Medical Center

Charity Care: $28,451,222 | Total aid: $31,946,157

Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Charity Care: $2,038,420 | Total aid: $26,839,695

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Charity Care: $3,023,974 | Total aid: $18,580,781

Capital Health Regional Medical Center

Charity Care: $14,205,903 | Total aid: $16,369,325

New Bridge Medical Center (Bergen Regional)

Charity Care: $15,821,107 | Total aid: $15,981,974

CarePoint Health - Hoboken University Medical Center

Charity Care: $10,826,381 | Total aid: $13,449,263

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

Charity Care: $10,195,281 | Total aid: $13,447,547

CarePoint Health - Christ Hospital

Charity Care: $11,992,886 | Total aid: $13,208,915

Hackensack UMC - Palisades

Charity Care: $9,160,175 | Total aid: $12,464,602

Jersey City Medical Center

Charity Care: $2,756,347 | Total aid: $11,888,257

Hackensack University Medical Center

Charity Care: $1,822,798 | Total aid: $11,756,396

Monmouth Medical Center

Charity Care: $1,183,566 | Total aid: $10,672,880

Inspira Medical Center - Vineland

Charity Care: $662,041 | Total aid: $10,602,759

St. Peter's University Hospital

Charity Care: $3,635,695 | Total aid: $10,576,858

St. Barnabas Medical Center

Charity Care: $592,064 | Total aid: $7,791,291

Morristown Medical Center

Charity Care: $963,333 | Total aid: $6,602,427

Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Charity Care: $987,428 | Total aid: $6,438,931

Jefferson Health System (Kennedy)

Charity Care: $512,383 | Total aid: $6,102,002

St. Michael's Medical Center

Charity Care: $1,699,952 | Total aid: $4,826,868

East Orange General Hospital

Charity Care: $4,432,788 | Total aid: $4,432,788

St. Mary's General Hospital

Charity Care: $3,392,232 | Total aid: $3,541,165

Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center

Charity Care: $769,524 | Total aid: $3,366,715

Overlook Medical Center

Charity Care: $534,014 | Total aid: $2,575,458

JFK Medical Center

Charity Care: $1,151,669 | Total aid: $2,445,690

St. Francis Medical Center

Charity Care: $1,054,411 | Total aid: $2,283,547

Englewood Hospital and Medical Center

Charity Care: $839,599 | Total aid: $2,187,927

CarePoint Health - Bayonne Medical Center

Charity Care: $713,092 | Total aid: $2,180,745

Raritan Bay Medical Center

Charity Care: $869,400 | Total aid: $2,036,416

Hackensack UMC - Mountainside

Charity Care: $127,736 | Total aid: $1,418,687

Virtua - West Jersey Health

Charity Care: $430,861 | Total aid: $1,404,238

Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell

Charity Care: $1,104,210 | Total aid: $1,244,525

Deborah Heart and Lung Center

Charity Care: $359,500 | Total aid: $1,109,499

University MC of Princeton - Plainsboro

Charity Care: $461,595 | Total aid: $940,061

Virtua-Mem. Hospital of Burlington County

Charity Care: $372,078 | Total aid: $937,849

CentraState Medical Center

Charity Care: $457,332 | Total aid: $757,032

RWJ University Hospital - Somerset

Charity Care: $337,241 | Total aid: $718,057

St. Clare's Denville / Dover

Charity Care: $689,774 | Total aid: $689,774

Clara Maass Medical Center

Charity Care: $676,794 | Total aid: $676,794

Hunterdon Medical Center

Charity Care: $239,545 | Total aid: $667,331

Lourdes Medical Center of Burlington Cty.

Charity Care: $344,047 | Total aid: $586,867

Monmouth Medical Center - Southern

Charity Care: $574,046 | Total aid: $574,046

Inspira Medical Center - Woodbury

Charity Care: $65,906 | Total aid: $484,913

St. Luke's Warren Hospital

Charity Care: $106,706 | Total aid: $437,932

Holy Name Medical Center

Charity Care: $378,469 | Total aid: $378,469

Community Medical Center

Charity Care: $309,545 | Total aid: $309,545

Valley Hospital

Charity Care: $303,167 | Total aid: $303,167

Riverview Medical Center

Charity Care: $294,229 | Total aid: $294,229

Ocean Medical Center

Charity Care: $225,377 | Total aid: $225,377

RWJ University Hospital - Hamilton

Charity Care: $199,123 | Total aid: $199,123

Shore Medical Center

Charity Care: $142,918 | Total aid: $142,918

Cape Regional Medical Center

Charity Care: $103,753 | Total aid: $103,753

RWJ University Hospital - Rahway

Charity Care: $97,421 | Total aid: $97,421

Southern Ocean Medical Center

Charity Care: $88,044 | Total aid: $88,044

Newton Medical Center

Charity Care: $77,498 | Total aid: $77,498

Bayshore Community Hospital

Charity Care: $70,265 | Total aid: $70,265

Inspira Medical Center - Elmer

Charity Care: $59,840 | Total aid: $59,840

Chilton Medical Center

Charity Care: $51,627 | Total aid: $51,627

Hackensack UMC - Pascack Valley

Charity Care: $41,961 | Total aid: $41,961

Hackettstown Regional Medical Center

Charity Care: $32,999 | Total aid: $32,999

Hudson Regional Hospital (Meadowlands)

Charity Care: $31,822 | Total aid: $31,822

Salem Medical Center

Charity Care: $27,178 | Total aid: $27,178

