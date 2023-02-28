It’s time to highlight another young New Jerseyan making the state proud through their military service.

Seaman Ajetokunbo Akinmoluwa, a native of Mt. Holly, New Jersey, serves the U.S. Navy at Assault Craft Unit One (ACU) 5 operating out of San Diego, California.

Akinmoluwa, a 2010 Rancocas Valley High School graduate, joined the Navy two years ago.

I joined the Navy with the goal of one day segueing into politics,” said Akinmoluwa. “Having a background of military service, as well as having internal strength and worldly knowledge, will help me in my political career.

Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found in Mt. Holly.

Having attention to detail, respect for your elders and those in charge were instilled in me from a very young age,” said Akinmoluwa. “Those same skills have helped me not make mistakes and be a successful respected sailor.

According to a statement from the Navy:

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy. Our mission remains timeless - to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level," said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. "This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.

