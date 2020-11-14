Mrs. Brant’s take on Garden State tofu stir-fry

Tofu used to be one I was never fond of because of it's chewy texture (and let's face it, if you're a meat-eater, you naturally won't think of this as a go-to meal).

But thanks to my wife, tofu stir-fry has become a family favorite. Now, this has nothing to do with trying to be vegetarian or anything like that. We're just very open to trying different things, and the kids definitely seem to enjoy the variety of foods they eat.

What I like about this particular recipe is that during the growing season, all the produce can be grown right here in the Garden State. Still, this dish is a favorite no matter what season we're in, and I urge you to give it a try for yourself.