Move over Phil: Milltown Mel & more in NJ on Groundhog’s Day 2020

It's a split decision this Groundhog's Day in the Garden State, as a few resident rodents made their 2020 predictions.

In Middlesex County, Milltown Mel was held up to a cheering crowd Sunday, ahead of his prediction for an early spring. The moment was posted on Youtube, as seen below.

At the Turtle Back Zoo, Essex Ed "was too tired to make an appearance, but he saw his shadow so we can expect more winter weather," according to Essex County Executive Joe DiVincenzo on Twitter.

In Sussex County at Space Farms Zoo & Museum, resident groundhog "Stonewall Jackson the fifth" did not see his shadow and also predicted an early spring, according to the zoo's Facebook page.

As for neighboring states, Staten Island Chuck and the most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, both predicted an early spring.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow delivered a brief but measured response, "Early spring? We've barely had winter yet!"

