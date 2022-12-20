MOUNT LAUREL — Thousands of fentanyl pills targeting minors were seized during the arrest of a Florida man in a Walmart parking lot, according to officials.

Shane Smith, 33, of Daytona Beach, has been charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.

Smith was arrested on Monday in the parking lot of the Walmart along Route 73 in Mount Laurel, as a result of a joint investigation between local, county, and federal officials.

Authorities seized 10,000 rainbow fentanyl pills, which would be worth $40,000 on the street, according to a press release from Mount Laurel police, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, and the Newark office of U.S. Homeland Security.

DEA DEA file photo loading...

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says the multicolored pills make the synthetic opioid more appealing to children and young people.

Authorities did not reveal details about the investigation that led to Smith's arrest. The investigation began earlier this month.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.