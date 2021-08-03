A Mount Holly man is charged with trying to get an underage girl to go back to his house for sex in exchange for buying her booze in Sea Isle City. Police say the victim was able to pull herself free, and then told cops what happened.

Investigators believe 28 year old Sayal Sawaged may have done this before, and are looking for other potential victims.

The Cape May County prosecutor announced Sawaged is charged with luring, endangering the welfare of children and simple assault. Police did not say where the alleged crimes took place.

Police Chief Thomas McQuillen told the Press of Atlantic City that his officers are still actively investigating the case and trying to identify other victims. If you have any information, you are being urged to contact Sea Isle City Police at 609-263-4311.

