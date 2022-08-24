Motorcycle racing is coming back to New Jersey

Did you ever want to see a motorcycle do 190 MPH? There will be bikes capable of that when one of the nation’s top motorcycle road racing event, MotoAmerica, stops at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville from Sep. 9-11.

The three day event is called MotoAmerica SuperBikes at New Jersey where national and international professional riders will battle for in the last race before the final Championship in Alabama.

With seven different classes of road racing, carnival games, kid zones, stunt shows, bike shows, and camping, the track has a little something for everyone!

After the final race, fans have the opportunity to put their bikes on the track during the Boss Audio Systems Fan Lap for ages 16 and up.

There are seven classes of road racing (but don’t ask me what the difference is): Medallia Superbikes, Supersport, Yuasa Stock 1000, REV’IT! Twins Cup, SportbikeTrackGear.com Junior Cup, Mission King of the Baggers & Royal Enfield Women’s Build.Train.Race.

Other attractions include Kids Zone, free carnival games, Stunt Show, and Bike Show.

Three-day general admission tickets are available for $80, with Friday-only admission for $25 and Saturday- and Sunday-only admission for $60.

Veterans and active duty Military members receive discounts on three-day and single day admission tickets.

VIP packages are also offered that grant exclusive access to guided track walks and parade laps, while also offering VIP parking and catering.

For those interested in staying overnight, camping spots range from tent locations reserved RV spaces are available for purchase. Kids 12 and under get in free with a paying adult (excluding VIP tickets).

For more information on the race and ticket options, click here.

