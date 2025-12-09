Maybe I watched too many Hallmark Christmas movies this weekend. Or maybe I’m just a sucker for a happy ending. Whatever it is, a story I saw on News 12 NJ really got to me.

Granted, my knowledge of bikers pretty much comes from the “Now yous can’t leave” scene in “A Bronx Tale.” That’s when Chazz Palminteri locked the door of the bar and taught some respect to the biker gang that was causing trouble.

But I know many biker organizations are made up of good people, and this story is one of those.

Nam Knights Motorcycle Club - Tri-Base Chapter Nam Knights Motorcycle Club - Tri-Base Chapter via Facebook loading...

The Nam Knights Tri-Base Chapter

The motorcycle club wanted to do something for down-on-their-luck families in Burlington County by raising money to get $500 each to five needy families whose kids wouldn’t otherwise have anything for Christmas.

We were always looking to do something during the holidays to help needy families in the neighborhood. And we partnered up with Pemberton Police Department, and they helped us with organizing some of the families,” said chapter Vice President Eric Landron.

So the police partnered with these generous bikers and found some very deserving families.

When the ‘Shop With A Cop’ day came for the shopping spree they watched as the kids headed straight for the toys.

A mom admitted if it wasn’t for the Nam Knights her kids wouldn’t have had any Christmas at all.

Today was probably one of the most awesome days I've had. I got a little choked up that the kids were not only appreciative of the presents, but they were looking to give to other people. So we know we picked the right families.” Landron said.

Nam Knights Motorcycle Club - Tri-Base Chapter Nam Knights Motorcycle Club - Tri-Base Chapter via Facebook loading...

The Nam Knights are now hoping to expand the event next year.

I’m not crying, you’re crying.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

