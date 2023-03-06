Most wanted in NJ: Dangerous criminals and escaped convicts
There are wanted criminals across the state of New Jersey — and some have been on this list for decades. The fugitives include men and women charged with heinous crimes as well as escaped convicts.
New Jersey State Police, the FBI and local law enforcement need your help finding these alleged and indicted Most Wanted criminals.
Here are New Jersey's Most Wanted Criminals
NJ arrests 31 accused child predators in Operation 24/7
A roundup of 31 men have been accused of sexually exploiting children online, state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced on July 14 while detailing "Operation 24/7."
The suspects “possessed and or distributed videos and images of child sexual abuse, including in many cases videos of young children being raped by adults,” Grewal said.
Chat apps and gaming platforms remain favorite hunting grounds for child predators and even as the pandemic winds down, many children have continued to spend more time online.
State Police received 39% more tips in just the first 6 months of 2021 than they received in the entire year in 2019. The following are suspects charged in "Operation 24/7."