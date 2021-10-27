Most wanted fugitives from Atlantic County, NJ

Have you seen any of these Atlantic County fugitives? If so, the Sheriff's Office warns not to try to apprehend them yourselves.

Contact the Sheriff's Office at 609-909-7200 or contact a local police department.

Atef Bikhit

Atef Bikhit

He is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and child abuse.

Joaquin Juarez

Joaquin Juarez

He is wanted on charges of aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Carlos Lopez

Carlos Lopez

He is wanted for failing to appear in court on narcotics charges.

Hugo Manjivar

Hugo Manjivar

He is wanted on aggravated sexual assault and child welfare endangerment charges.

Wilson Pelham

Wilson Pelham

He is wanted on robbery and aggravated assault charges.

Kareem Rex

Kareem Rex

Last known address is the Atlantic City area. He is wanted for threatening violence, resisting arrest, obstruction administration of law and escape.