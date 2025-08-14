The face of responsibility for corporate America has changed over the years. In most cases, it is for the better.

Newsweek and Statista partnered up once again to dissect and report on recognizing America’s most responsible companies in 2025.

What are the specifics of the study?

Newsweek and Statista selected the 2,000 largest publicly traded companies headquartered in the United States.

Environmental, Social, Government concerns

Scores were based on three major factors of environmental, social, and corporate government concerns.

These three factors were tallied and combined to report on the overall corporate social responsibility score.

Additional key factors such as energy usage, charitable donations and reputation based on a survey conducted with 26,000 consumers were included in the overall scoring.

How well did New Jersey companies score overall?

Out of the 2,000 American corporations with all the factors taken into consideration, once again for the second year in a row, New Jersey’s own Merck scored the No. 1 ranking as the most responsible company in America.

Merck sign

Merck scored a very impressive overall score of 97.83, which was up 6 points over their first-place score total in 2024. The Rahway company continues to amend and adapt to the environmental and social factors while maintaining positive government support.

Organon, the Jersey City-based health care company, scored in the top 50 at 47th place.

Coming in 86th place in the top 100 out of 2,000 companies was Newark-based Public Service Enterprise Group.

Cognizant, the international technical information consulting and outsourcing company in Teaneck, came in at number 89 overall.

The Zoetis Company in Parsippany, a global animal health company that produces medicines, vaccines, and treatments for animals, came in at 111.

New Jersey companies continue to adapt to the ever-changing environment and social issues that make them stand out as the most responsible companies in America. Congratulations to all New Jersey companies that fared well in the study.