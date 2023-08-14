Most NJ towns’ home prices expected to surge in September

From any angle you look at the real estate picture in New Jersey it seems to remain mostly a seller’s market. This report just came out on nj.com stating most towns Zillow.com analyzed look to have their home value increase in September.

Almost everywhere across the state home values will increase and, according to their projection, 42 New Jersey zip codes will increase by 2% or more. And that’s just month over month.

Out of 549 Garden State zip codes analyzed by the real estate site, only 15 showed a decreasing trend.

Is your town among the lucky 42 whose home values are expected to increase by at least 2%? Check through the list to see. The towns are listed by biggest anticipated increase first along with the percentage increase expected.

Shiloh 3.3%

Newark 2.9%

Brigantine 2.8%

Englewood Cliffs 2.7%

Avon by the Sea 2.7%

Elizabeth 2.6%

Newtonville 2.6%

Strathmere 2.6%

Highlands 2.5%

North Bergen Township 2.4%

Elizabeth 2.4%

Vernon 2.4%

Trenton 2.4%

Hoboken 2.3%

Short Hills 2.3%

Camden 2.3%

Seaside Heights 2.3%

Stone Harbor 2.3%

Irvington 2.2%

Trenton 2.2%

Elizabeth 2.2%

Fanwood 2.2%

Tenafly 2.2%

Trenton 2.2%

Mountainside 2.2%

Margate City 2.2%

Sea Girt 2.2%

Long Beach Township 2.2%

Avalon 2.2%

Jersey City 2.1%

Chatham 2.1%

Montclair 2.1%

Upper Saddle River 2.1%

Colts Neck Township 2.1%

Westfield 2.0%

Galloway 2.0%

Ventnor City 2.0%

Ocean City 2.0%

Demarest 2.0%

New Vernon 2.0%

Allenhurst 2.0%

Alpine 2.0%

