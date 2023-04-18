Most charming small-town restaurant is a must-visit in NJ

"Charming" and "small-town" sound good when describing a restaurant. I like charming small-town restaurants. This type of description is perfect for me when looking for a place to eat and this restaurant fits the bill perfectly for us here in the Garden State.

When I hear "charming" and "small-town" it brings to mind good comfort food. Meals with nice helpings and friendly service. It's great that this restaurant is right here at the Jersey Shore. There are many fine restaurants that fit the description of "charming" and "small-town" here at the Jersey Shore.

Lovefood selected a restaurant in Cape May County as New Jersey's most "charming" "small-town" restaurant.

"The same family has been welcoming diners at the Lobster House in Cape May for three generations," they write.

Have you dined at the Lobster House in Cape May? Give us your review. Cape May is one of the most beautiful small beach towns in New Jersey, so it's no surprise that Lovefood selected a restaurant from this area. This summer, maybe book a meal at the Lobster House and enjoy a "charming" "small-town" experience.

