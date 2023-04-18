When your down in Wildwood this summer, you will see a familiar name if your looking for a Philly style cheesesteak.

The buzz began when a picture surfaced of a Steve's Prince of Steaks sign at 2701 New Jersey Ave. which was formerly Classic Sandwiches.

The old green build will be getting a makeover, with Steve's classic Philly look coming to Wildwood.

Steve's website describes their steaks as the "freshest ingredients with specially made rolls, and the best quality rib-eye steak available for a cheesesteak experience you will not forget."

The website explains how to order, with two critical questions, what kind of cheese (whiz, American or Provolone), and do you want onions?

For me, I go American, without.

Steve's is more than just cheesesteaks, they do have a full menu with many classic choices for the whole family.

People in Wildwood have become familiar with Steve's, which has a food truck that has appeared at many vendor events in the town.

There is no official opening date, but there have been some reports that they will be open at some point in mid-June.

Not to long ago, Dave Portnoy from Barstool Sports did a cheesesteak review on Steve's Prince of Steaks in Philadelphia, which you can see below.