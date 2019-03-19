More than 50 years late, NJ man returns school library book

FAIR LAWN — A Bergen County man who doing early spring cleaning ended up with a clean conscience after finding and finally returning a school library book that was decades overdue.

Harry Krame, 65, recently stopped by Memorial Middle School where he had checked out “The Family Book Of Verse” curated by Lewis Gannett when he was a 13-year-old student, said Liz Wellinghorst, a spokeswoman for the Fair Lawn Public Schools.

If the school wanted to enforce their late fees, the total would be an estimated $2,000, but they declined to make Krame pay up, said Wellinghorst.

​

