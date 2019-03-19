More than 50 years late, NJ man returns school library book

MMS Vice Principal Dom Tarquinio, Harry Krame of Fair Lawn (courtesy Liz Wellinghorst, Fair Lawn Public Schools)

FAIR LAWN — A Bergen County man who doing early spring cleaning ended up with a clean conscience after finding and finally returning a school library book that was decades overdue.

Harry Krame, 65, recently stopped by Memorial Middle School where he had checked out “The Family Book Of Verse” curated by Lewis Gannett when he was a 13-year-old student, said Liz Wellinghorst, a spokeswoman for the Fair Lawn Public Schools.

If the school wanted to enforce their late fees, the total would be an estimated $2,000, but they declined to make Krame pay up, said Wellinghorst.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Bergen County, Fair Lawn, Newsletter, NJ Schools
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top