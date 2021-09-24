More screens and booze served at Bradley Beach movie theater

A Montclair-based group has signed a contract to purchase the iconic Showroom Cinema Bradley Beach theater.

Cinema Labs CEO Luke Parker Bowles said the contracts have been signed and building has been sold, according to The Asbury Park Press.

He said he hopes the cinema will open around Memorial Day 2022 and with that opening comes a lot of cool amenities.

The plan is to expand a single-screen cinema to three auditoriums and the theater will serve alcohol.

In January, Cinema Labs announced it was interested in purchasing the Bradley Beach theater with the plan to open this past summer. But with the COVID-19 pandemic and other legal processes, that did not happen.