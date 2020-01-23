More NJ’s fav fast food, Chick-fil-A, coming to Middlesex County

And then there were five.

A fifth Chick-fil-A is coming to Middlesex County, which already had four of New Jersey’s forty-five locations. NJ.com reports the North Brunswick Zoning Board approved it on Tuesday.

Set your GPS now. It will be at 2313 Route 1. For those who know the area that’s where Bertucci’s used to be. That’s on the southbound side near Buffalo Wild Wings and a bit north of the Target.

No word yet on an opening date but you can bet people will be waiting. Chick-fil-A has been found to be New Jersey’s favorite fast food. Even Popeye’s sought after chicken sandwich has not been able to take them down.

Just remember, they’re closed Sundays.

