More food trucks are coming to Camden, NJ

The city of Camden has announced a pilot program that will allow seven food trucks in the city.

According to TapIntoNet, Camden Councilman Chris Collins was asked by a constituent about opening a food truck; Collins researched the issue and found no ordinances concerning food trucks, so he decided to take matters into his own hands.

The seven locations picked to be part of the pilot program are:

1. Federal Street at 5th Street;

2. Second Street at Cooper Street;

3. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard at Broadway;

4. Park Boulevard between Kaighn Avenue and Baird Boulevard;

5. Federal Street between 30th and 33rd Streets;

6. Morgan Boulevard at 9th Street;

7. Waterfront area.

While the city is accepting applications for the food truck licenses until June 23, be advised that four of the seven licenses will be for Camden residents only.

A spokesman for the city of Camden, Vince Basara, told the Courier-Post that the city wanted to help existing businesses grow and incubate new ones, saying that the time is right for food trucks, "People are more used to walking up to a food truck than they used to be. We grab some food to eat in our offices or in our cars or in the park; we're a grab-and-go society."

Camden mayor Vic Carstarphen pointed out that three million people visit Camden annually (with both the aquarium and the Freedom Mortgage Amphitheater drawing plenty), but the food truck program is intended to help and serve people who live and work in Camden every day.

At the same time, the city announced that it would be relaunching its free summer Lunchtime Concert series at Roosevelt Park, outside City Hall. The shows take place from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays.

