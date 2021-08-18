Another New Jersey restaurant is denying entry to the unvaccinated.

The owner of Ruthie's Bar-B-Q and Pizza in Montclair says she believes it is the "responsible thing to do" after seeing members of the high school football team packed in to her small indoor dining room. The unvaccinated are welcome to eat outside.

Ruthie Perretti, who owns the restaurant with her husband, told the Montclair Local website she wanted to "set the tone" before school started. Her business is just a short walk away from Montclair High School and the football field where players practice. She says when she say players packed inside without a mask, she needed to take action.

While Perretti claims most of the feedback she has received is positive, and the decision will ultimately be good for business, posts to the restaurant's Facebook page have been largely negative.

The restaurant 'It's Greek to Me,' in Ridgewood was the first in New Jersey to deny indoor dining access to the unvaccinated. They received a similar initial response, but since many of the comments to its Facebook page have turned positive.

The issue of mandatory vaccinations has been a polarizing one. Governor Phil Murphy has shied away from a statewide mandate, other than for some government employees and healthcare workers. He has instead left the decision up to local businesses.

New York City now has a vaccinate mandate in effect for most indoor dining and activities, including going inside a gym. Proof of vaccination is required to gain access to restaurants, shows and other entertainment venues.

The concert promoter Live Nation announced this week that proof of vaccine, or a negative COVID test, would be required for all events. That includes most of the largest venues in New Jersey, including MetLife Stadium and the PNC Bank Arts Center.

