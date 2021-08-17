New Jersey's largest and most popular venues for concerts and music festivals are the latest to require proof of vaccination to attend.

California based Live Nation, which operates or promotes events at multiple venues in New Jersey, announced attendees will have to provide proof of vaccination status or produce a negative COVID test to gain entry. No exceptions.

In New Jersey, the mandate will effect Live Nation shows at:

BB&T Pavilion, Camden

MetLife Stadium, Meadowlands

PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel

Prudential Center, Newark

Stone Pony Summer Stage, Asbury Park.

Live Nation will also be requiring all employees to be vaccinated as a condition of employment.

Performers are not exempt, either.

Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino issued a statement telling concert goers, "Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4 we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US."

Held in Chicago, Lollapalooza festival-goers had to provide proof of vaccination status or a negative COVID test to attend. Live Nation claimed in an interview with NBC News that 12% of the 400,000 attendees claimed the reason they got vaccinated was to attend the event.

How this will work in New Jersey is not clear. New Jersey does not have a so-called vaccine passport to show proof of vaccination status on a mobile device. New York has introduced the Excelsior Pass ahead of strict vaccine mandates in New York city to attend shows, enter a restaurant, bar, gym and other indoor spaces. Governor Phil Murphy has been resistant to the idea of an official New Jersey vax pass.

The Sea, Hear, Now festival in Asbury Park has already announced that all attendees will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test.

The announcement by Live Nation comes after nearly 40,000 people packed Atlantic City for the three-day Phish festival. Photos on social media showed fans packed shoulder to shoulder, despite urges to remain socially distant. That event had no vaccine requirement, but promoters say all Phish concerts will require it moving forward.

